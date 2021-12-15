Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 16,305 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,305 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.01.

TSM opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

