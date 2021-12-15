Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 273 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 88.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 19.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

