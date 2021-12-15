Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 408 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. AON comprises about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $16,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

NYSE AON opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.59. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

