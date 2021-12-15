Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Cut by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,127,436 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Shares of TSEM opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.54.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

