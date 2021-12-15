TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Purchases $43,470.00 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 1,404,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,187. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.58.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.69.
About TPI Composites
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.