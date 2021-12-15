Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.88

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $237.88 and last traded at $233.16, with a volume of 623961 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.