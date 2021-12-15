Traders Purchase Large Volume of Purple Innovation Call Options (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 23,113 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 781% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,623 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,236 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRPL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $612.39 million, a P/E ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.32. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

