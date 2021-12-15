Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after purchasing an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

