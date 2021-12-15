Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $47,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $80,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $306,375.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $116,970.00.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

