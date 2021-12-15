Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.