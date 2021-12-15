Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.31

Shares of Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 160.31 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 141 ($1.86). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 142.50 ($1.88), with a volume of 27,624 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The stock has a market cap of £69.15 million and a P/E ratio of -118.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.31.

In related news, insider Jeremy Bridglalsingh bought 5,000 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £6,600 ($8,722.08).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

