TRON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.62 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and approximately $1.62 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003067 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,877,469,370 coins and its circulating supply is 101,877,464,522 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

