Truepoint Inc. Buys New Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 306.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 34.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. 16,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567,289. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DigitalOcean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

In related news, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $507,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 64,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $5,596,924.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,201 shares of company stock worth $20,271,726.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

