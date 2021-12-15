Truepoint Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.1% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 78,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,275. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29.

