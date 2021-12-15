Truepoint Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Netflix by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

NFLX traded down $7.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.56. 30,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $648.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $578.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

