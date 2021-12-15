Truepoint Inc. Invests $1.62 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

DFUS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The company had a trading volume of 159,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.24. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

