Truepoint Inc. Invests $744,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,528,000 after purchasing an additional 679,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Square by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.08, for a total value of $2,420,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. TheStreet lowered Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.94.

SQ stock traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,989,288. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.61 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

