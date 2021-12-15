TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

