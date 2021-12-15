TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “
TRxADE HEALTH stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.
About TRxADE HEALTH
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.
