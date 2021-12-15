TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEDS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

