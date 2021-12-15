TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $613,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

