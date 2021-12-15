Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Turing alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWKS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

TWKS stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Turing has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turing will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Turing at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turing (TWKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.