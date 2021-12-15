Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) PT Raised to 21.20

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from 17.10 to 21.20 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKHVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi alerts:

Shares of TKHVY stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Türk Hava Yollari AO engages in the provision of domestic and international air transport and cargo services. It operates through two segments: Air Transport (Aviation) and Technical Maintenance Operations (Technical). The Aviation segment involves in the domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.