Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Down 8.1%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) shares dropped 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.88. Approximately 56,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 946,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.79 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 28.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after purchasing an additional 825,714 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after purchasing an additional 436,864 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 472,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 375,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 384,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 319,919 shares in the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

