Typhoon Network (TYPH) Price Hits $0.0719

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $653,658.11 and $6,968.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0719 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Typhoon Network has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00052984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,697.83 or 0.07841722 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00076973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,981.88 or 0.99631063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00051429 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

