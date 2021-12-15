U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. CJS Securities currently has $120.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USPH. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.25.

Shares of USPH opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.40. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $84.43 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

