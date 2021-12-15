Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.90

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.90 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 963034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UBER shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,046,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after purchasing an additional 312,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $811,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,359 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

