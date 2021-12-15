Unification (FUND) Price Down 25.6% This Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Unification has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $35,676.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00040543 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.38 or 0.00207914 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

FUND is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

