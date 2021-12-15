UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $118,993.56 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.85. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

