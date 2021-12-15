UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $118,993.56 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $205.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.85. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 0.9% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.