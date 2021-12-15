Uniper (ETR:UN01) PT Set at €35.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Uniper (ETR:UN01) received a €35.50 ($39.89) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.60 ($38.88) target price on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.45) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.50 ($33.15) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €34.20 ($38.43).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €40.14 ($45.10) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.59. Uniper has a 12-month low of €27.08 ($30.43) and a 12-month high of €40.22 ($45.19).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

