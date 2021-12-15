United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 4.9%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) shares traded down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.77 and last traded at $41.87. 145,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,434,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Get United Airlines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.