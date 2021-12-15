United Utilities Group PLC Declares Dividend of $0.36 (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.363 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

UUGRY traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HSBC raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.