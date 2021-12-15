Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Trading 4.9% Higher

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. 5,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 161,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $518.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.73.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 96.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 180.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 16,996 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 35.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 105.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.