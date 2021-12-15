Urus (URUS) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 15th. During the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be purchased for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00039963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.06 or 0.00206705 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

