UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 67.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on USER. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $8.97 on Monday. UserTesting has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

