Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) vs. CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Head to Head Review

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) and CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valneva and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valneva $126.02 million 21.32 -$73.56 million N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals $15.14 million 7.45 -$48.29 million ($0.35) -2.31

CASI Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valneva.

Profitability

This table compares Valneva and CASI Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valneva N/A N/A N/A CASI Pharmaceuticals -175.18% -49.87% -32.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valneva and CASI Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valneva 0 1 4 0 2.80 CASI Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valneva presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.61%. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 387.40%. Given CASI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CASI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Valneva.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Valneva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of CASI Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valneva beats CASI Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium. The company also develops VLA15, a vaccine candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial against Borrelia; VLA1553, a vaccine candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial against the chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2. It sells its products in the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Nordics, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company has collaborations with Pfizer to co-develop and commercialize its Lyme disease vaccine; and Instituto Butantan for the development, manufacturing, and marketing of single-shot chikungunya vaccine. Valneva SE was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Saint-Herblain, France.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its products include Zevalin, Evomela, and Marqibo. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

