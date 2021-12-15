Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.47

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and traded as low as $17.35. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 127,659 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OUNZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $186,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

