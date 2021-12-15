VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Shares Bought by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,056. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

