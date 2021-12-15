VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.19

Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 50990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 70.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

