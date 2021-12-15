VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 19.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 333,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,086 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. 9,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,068. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

