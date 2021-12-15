VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Raised by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $142,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,068. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

