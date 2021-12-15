VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

