Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $169.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

