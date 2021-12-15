Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.66

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.66 and last traded at $48.76, with a volume of 206622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Wit LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after buying an additional 5,978,862 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,269,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $883,602,000 after buying an additional 4,854,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,631,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,011,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

