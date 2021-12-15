Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by SP Asset Management

SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

