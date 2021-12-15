Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $246.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $201.88 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.43 and its 200-day moving average is $244.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

