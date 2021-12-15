Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $49,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $248,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $145.55. 1,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,246. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $151.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

