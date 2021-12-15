Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,481,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.