Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 238.5% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,323,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Shares of VTWO stock opened at $86.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.
Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.