Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 51,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

