Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) is Bray Capital Advisors’ Largest Position

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 9.8% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,179,000 after buying an additional 4,889,164 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,412.0% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,290,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,043 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH remained flat at $$81.35 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 9,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,663. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

