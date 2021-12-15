Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Grove Bank & Trust’s 3rd Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $421.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

